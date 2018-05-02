Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi


    Nagpur: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro)ncommenced commercial operations on the first section of Nagpur Metro Aqua Line between Lokmannya Nagar Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange today on Tuesday Jan 29.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister of States for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri have flagged off the first train on the 11-km section having 6 metro stations between Lokmannya Nagar Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange through a video link  today.

    Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari; Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertaking) Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde; Secretary, Union Ministry for Housing & Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra,Anil Deshmukh, Dr Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar,Mayor Sandip Joshi, Dr Vikas Mahatme and Krupal Tumane, both Members of Parliament (Ramtek) and Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition (Maharashtra Legislative Assembly), Vikash Thakre, Chandrashekar Bawankule and other key leaders have joined the inaugural ceremony held at Subhash Nagar metro station.


    Two third of Nagpur Metro becomes operations

    With the opening of this 11 km long section of Aqua line, a total of 24.5 km metro rail network now become operation for the public which is about two-thirds of the total network of Phase I of Nagpur Metro Rail project. The 13.5 km section of Orange line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7th March 2019.

    The 11 km section of Aqua line on Reach III which opened today has six operational stations namely Lokmanya Nagar, Bansi Nagar, Vasudev Nagar, Rachana Ring Road, Subhash Nagar, Ambazari Lake View, LAD Square, Shankar Nagar, Institute of Engineers, Jhansi Rani Square and finally Sitabuldi Interchange. The other five stations are expected to open in April 2020, said in press statement.

    Line a Major Boost to the city

    The opening of Aqua Line will give a major boost to the academic institutions, industrial areas, residential colonies amongst others prominently. Also, it will provide major connectivity to the residents of these areas to the North-South areas of the city including but not limited to railway stations, the airport, inter-state and intercity bus stations.

    20 minutes Metro journey in just ₹20

    Given the importance of the localities like Sitabuldi, Jhansi Rani Square, Ramdaspeth, Dharampeth, Hingna Road, Subhash Nagar, Vasudev Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar to name a few, and the traffic congestion, a road journey between Lokmanya Nagar and Sitabuldi presently takes over 45 minutes.

    Nagpur Metro will reduce this time drastically by more than half. One can commute between these two locations in just 20 minutes and has to pay just ₹20 for the same. It also will substantially reduce the pollution and road accident fatalities in the city.

    Commercial Services from 8 am to 8 pm

    The commercial services on Aqua Line between Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange will commence from today at 2 pm and continue till 8 pm. Subsequently, commuters can avail of regular Metro Train services from 8 am to 8 pm every day. Train services will be available every 30 minutes.

