Nagpur Lok Adalat Recovers ₹57 Lakh in Drunk Driving and Traffic Fines

Nagpur: In a major drive against traffic violations, the Nagpur Police, through the Lok Adalat held on September 13, collected fines amounting to ₹57,08,600 in a single day. The cases presented included drunk driving offences and pending e-challan dues across different city zones.

A total of 96 cases were resolved during the proceedings. The initiative ensured that offenders cleared their pending fines, reinforcing the message that drunk driving is a punishable offence and will attract strict action.

Zone-wise recovery figures:

  • Ajni Zone – ₹5.82 lakh
  • Cotton Market – ₹6.42 lakh
  • Indora – ₹4.37 lakh
  • Kamptee – ₹5.91 lakh
  • Lakadganj – ₹5.80 lakh
  • MIDC – ₹5.99 lakh
  • Sadar – ₹5.41 lakh
  • Sakkardara – ₹4.48 lakh
  • Sitabuldi – ₹5.86 lakh
  • Sonegaon – ₹6.98 lakh (highest)

The crackdown targeted drunk drivers as well as those with long-pending e-challan dues. Police officials emphasized that such measures send a strong reminder to citizens that driving under the influence is a crime and will not be tolerated.

