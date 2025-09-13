Nagpur Lok Adalat Recovers ₹57 Lakh in Drunk Driving and Traffic Fines

Nagpur: In a major drive against traffic violations, the Nagpur Police, through the Lok Adalat held on September 13, collected fines amounting to ₹57,08,600 in a single day. The cases presented included drunk driving offences and pending e-challan dues across different city zones.

A total of 96 cases were resolved during the proceedings. The initiative ensured that offenders cleared their pending fines, reinforcing the message that drunk driving is a punishable offence and will attract strict action.

Zone-wise recovery figures:

Ajni Zone – ₹5.82 lakh

Cotton Market – ₹6.42 lakh

Indora – ₹4.37 lakh

Kamptee – ₹5.91 lakh

Lakadganj – ₹5.80 lakh

MIDC – ₹5.99 lakh

Sadar – ₹5.41 lakh

Sakkardara – ₹4.48 lakh

Sitabuldi – ₹5.86 lakh

Sonegaon – ₹6.98 lakh (highest)

The crackdown targeted drunk drivers as well as those with long-pending e-challan dues. Police officials emphasized that such measures send a strong reminder to citizens that driving under the influence is a crime and will not be tolerated.