Nagpur Launches 100-Day Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with the City Tuberculosis Officer and the Health Department, launched a 100-day Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Campaign under the “TB-Free India” initiative. The campaign was inaugurated on Saturday by Additional Commissioner Ms. Aanchal Goyal at the District Planning Bhavan, Nagpur.

During the event, Ms. Goyal flagged off the Nikshay Vehicle, which will be deployed across the city to spread awareness about tuberculosis. Attendees also took the “TB-Free India” pledge, emphasizing collective commitment toward eradicating the disease.

Prominent health officials, including Dr. Deepak Selokar (Municipal Health Officer), Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, and Dr. Shilpa Jichkar (City TB Officer), along with representatives from WHO and social organizations, participated in the program.

The campaign, running from December 7, 2024, to March 24, 2025 (World Tuberculosis Day), aims to identify TB patients, reduce mortality rates, and raise public awareness. The Nikshay Vehicle will visit high-risk areas in Nagpur, conducting screenings and promoting awareness about TB.

Key focus areas include:

– Screening vulnerable populations such as individuals over 60 years old, diabetics, smokers, and HIV-positive patients.

– Reducing stigma associated with TB through education and outreach.

– Distributing nutritional kits under the Prime Minister’s TB-Free India initiative.

– Over14,000 food baskets were distributed to TB patients in Nagpur, highlighting the importance of nutrition in recovery.

– Surveys and awareness drives will be conducted in high-risk zones, orphanages, old-age homes, hostels, and jails.

Dr. Deepak Selokar emphasized the importance of community participation, urging citizens to combat TB stigma and take proactive measures.



Dr. Radha Munje, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Mayo Hospital, highlighted the campaign’s urgency, saying, “We must approach TB with the same determination as we did with COVID-19. Early diagnosis and community support are key to overcoming this disease.”

The campaign will include TB screenings, public awareness programs, and the involvement of local representatives, NGOs, and volunteers. “With micro-planning and community participation, we aim to make Nagpur TB-free,” Ms. Goyal added.

This 100-day initiative is part of a nationwide effort to eliminate tuberculosis across 347 selected districts in India. In Nagpur, extensive surveys and awareness programs will ensure the campaign reaches every corner of the city, paving the way for a healthier future.