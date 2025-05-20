Nagpur: Landowner Submits Response on Vidhan Bhavan Expansion After Administrative Ultimatum

Advertisement



Nagpur – After prolonged pressure and a formal warning from the administration, landowner N. Kumar has finally submitted his official response regarding the acquisition of his property. According to sources, the reply was submitted on Monday following an ultimatum issued by the authorities.

The building owned by N. Kumar is set to be acquired for the expansion of the Vidhan Bhavan (State Assembly Complex). In this regard, the administration had already issued a notice to the landowner and determined the valuation of the building and the land.

Officials have emphasized that the acquisition should proceed through mutual agreement and dialogue. During a meeting, the district administration presented a proposal and requested time from the landowner to review it. N. Kumar’s representatives were granted an eight-day period to submit their response.

As per recent updates, N. Kumar has submitted his reply within the given timeframe. Authorities are now reviewing the contents of the response, and the next course of action will be decided based on the statements and position taken by the landowner in the submitted reply.

The matter remains under administrative consideration, and further developments are expected soon.

