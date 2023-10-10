Nagpur lags behind in ‘Organ Donation Pledges’ within Maharashtra!!

Nagpur: In a concerning development, Nagpur, the Second Capital of Maharashtra, has reported a lower number of organ donation pledges compared to several other districts in the state. According to data from the newly implemented digital pledge system on the Central National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) portal, Nagpur and Mumbai, the State Capital, have fallen behind districts like Nanded, Sindhudurg, Wardha, and Sangli.

While semi-urban and rural districts in Maharashtra have shown impressive participation in organ donation pledges, Mumbai only accounted for 261 pledges, and Nagpur performed even less favorably with only 233 pledges. Surprisingly, Mumbai suburban reported the lowest figure among the 36 districts in Maharashtra, with just 145 pledges.

The top five districts in Maharashtra with the highest number of pledges include Kolhapur (3,146), Palghar (2,809), Nashik (1,278), Pune (1,232), and Thane (1,138).

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of October 8, a total of 79,060 pledges were recorded nationwide. Maharashtra led the chart with an impressive 22,335 pledges, followed by Madhya Pradesh (18,289), Telangana (11,053), Karnataka (6,752), and Andhra Pradesh (4,055).

The concerning figures in Nagpur emphasize the urgent need for increased awareness and campaigns to encourage organ donation within the region. Health authorities and organizations are rallying to bridge this gap and boost organ donation pledges in Nagpur.

– Shubham Nagdeve

