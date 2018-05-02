Nagpur Ladies Circle helps Seva kendra kitchen create shed

At Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital there is a facility of kitchen known as Seva Kendra Kitchen. It is used by the relatives of the patients to cook food for the patients . This facility is very useful for relatives who otherwise would pay a good amount of money to roadside eateries just to extract a glass of juice or churn the food to make it semi solid.

But there used to be no shed on the kitchen.It was lying under open sky and was a make shift kitchen facility.

During monsoon season and under difficult weather conditions they had to shift the gas cylinder, gas stove and utensils to a very small room where no cooking was possible.

Nagpur ladies circle had gone to the hospital for donating stretchers when the management of the hospital told us about the problem. Our chaiperson Cr. Sumati Agrawal immediately agreed to do the noble work.

We are honored to have constructed the shed for the Seva kendra kitchen. The management at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital thanked n blessed the girls of Nagpur Ladies Circle.