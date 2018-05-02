Nagpur Ladies Circle had an Inauguration of their ambitious project

Nagpur: CRIMSON at Atmadeepam Society, Ambazari Nagpur which has dedicated its work in the service of visually impaired people. It is a unit to manufacture Sanitary Pads at a very nominal rates and in turn provide employment to over 20 visually impaired ladies.

The sanitary pads manufactured will be marketed and sold to various government hospitals and in turn provide employment to more ladies.

The crimson project will also generate menstrual awareness to lower strata of society and motivate them to use sanitary pads.

We had the privilege to Inaugrate the prestigious unit in the Presence of Mayor of Nagpur Mr. DayaShankar Ji Tripathi and our Area 3 Chairperson of Ladies Circle India Farheen Rana.

They both were extremely happy and motivated everyone to help more such people in need.

Owner of Atamdeepam Society Jidgayasa also thanked everyone for setting up the project at the society and spoke in detail about they are working on the sustanibility of the project.

Circlers present were Chairperson Of nagpur Ladies circle Sakshi Diwanka, Vice Chairperson Esha agrawal and Secretary Of Nagpur ladies Circle Megha Agrawal.