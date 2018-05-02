Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj

We donated 100 litres of cooking oil 600 masks 25 litres of sanitizers sanitizer stands Sanitizing Machine for school with sodium hypocholorite Automated thermometer The project was carried out will full social distancing protocols and hygiene measures.

Cr. Chairperson Sakshi Diwanka also explained and motivated about measures to protect and how to follow social distancing She also motivated the staff mentally to not take any drastic step and keep the hope alive Project was carried out in the presence of City Co Ordinator Tabler Shubham Jain, Area 3 Chairperson Farheen Rana, Area 3 Shine Convenor Sumati Agrawal, Nagpur Ladies circle chairperson Dr Sakshi Duwanka, Secretary Megha Agrawal and Circler Nidhi Poddar.