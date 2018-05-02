Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 31st, 2020

    Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj

    We donated 100 litres of cooking oil 600 masks 25 litres of sanitizers sanitizer stands Sanitizing Machine for school with sodium hypocholorite Automated thermometer The project was carried out will full social distancing protocols and hygiene measures.

    Cr. Chairperson Sakshi Diwanka also explained and motivated about measures to protect and how to follow social distancing She also motivated the staff mentally to not take any drastic step and keep the hope alive Project was carried out in the presence of City Co Ordinator Tabler Shubham Jain, Area 3 Chairperson Farheen Rana, Area 3 Shine Convenor Sumati Agrawal, Nagpur Ladies circle chairperson Dr Sakshi Duwanka, Secretary Megha Agrawal and Circler Nidhi Poddar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Truck driver booked for theft of soaps worth Rs 13.50 lakh
    Truck driver booked for theft of soaps worth Rs 13.50 lakh
    कोरोना की आड में रोजी रोटी छिनने के खिलाफ
    कोरोना की आड में रोजी रोटी छिनने के खिलाफ
    Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj
    Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj
    अतिरिक्त आयुक्त जलज शर्मा यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    अतिरिक्त आयुक्त जलज शर्मा यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    काळजी घ्या, सतर्क राहा, अफवांवर विश्वास ठेवू नका!
    काळजी घ्या, सतर्क राहा, अफवांवर विश्वास ठेवू नका!
    दुर्घटना मृत्यु की तरह माना जाएगा कोल इंडिया कर्मियों का कोरोना से निधन: जोशी
    दुर्घटना मृत्यु की तरह माना जाएगा कोल इंडिया कर्मियों का कोरोना से निधन: जोशी
    एक गाव-एक दिवस उपक्रमात, ३४ गावांमध्ये ९५८ कामे पूर्ण
    एक गाव-एक दिवस उपक्रमात, ३४ गावांमध्ये ९५८ कामे पूर्ण
    युवक काँग्रेसच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना ‘ गांधी का मरत नाही’ पुस्तकाची भेट
    युवक काँग्रेसच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना ‘ गांधी का मरत नाही’ पुस्तकाची भेट
    ऑनलाइन शिक्षा से बढ़ रही अमीरी – गराबी की खाई – अग्रवाल
    ऑनलाइन शिक्षा से बढ़ रही अमीरी – गराबी की खाई – अग्रवाल
    शनिवारी भाजपाचे राज्यभर महाएल्गार आांदोलन : बावनकुळे
    शनिवारी भाजपाचे राज्यभर महाएल्गार आांदोलन : बावनकुळे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0