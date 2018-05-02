Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Aug 15th, 2020

    Nagpur Journo celebrates 74th Independence Day

    Nagpur: Working Journalists celebrated 74th Independence Day at Tilak Patrakar Bhavan on August 15, 2020. Shirish Borkar, President of Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ) and Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) and Bramhashankar Tripathi, General Secretary of NUWJ and Nagpur Press Club, unfurled the tricolour atop Tilak Patrakar Bhavan.


    NUWJ and TPBT Office bearers Mahesh Upadeo, Prabhakar Dupare, Varsha Bashu, Varsha Madne, Vivek Puradbhat, Anupam Soni, Hitesh Limbachiya, Paritosh Pramanik, senior journalists Vinod Deshmukh, Rameshmarulkar, Chandrakant Anekar, Bholasingh Rathod, Vinay Karandikar and others were prominently present.

