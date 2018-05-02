Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused

Nagpur: Nagpur Central Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre has rubbished the media reports claiming that the accused in the sensational murder of a woman lecturer from Hinganghat, has tried to commit suicide in the jail.

There were reports in couple of media that the accused Vikesh Nagrale who was sent to Nagpur Central jail under judicial custody for 14 days tried to end his life by hanging himself in his anda cell.

Nagrale has accused of killing a young woman lecturer from Hinganghat by setting her ablaze. He was kept in anda cell at Nagpur jail. The case was reportedly a fallout of one sided love affair.

Clarifying on the rumours, Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre said that the reports of Nagrale’s suicide attempt was completely false. “Even I am wondering who spread such false news and how it became headlines in local newspapers,” said Kumre. Accused Nagrale has been kept in anda cell and there is absolutely no suicide attempt by him, he added.