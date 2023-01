Nagpur: A rape case convict attacked the jailer of the Nagpur Central Jail on Monday after the latter questioned him for not following the dress code, police said..

The 30-year-old inmate was roaming in the jail in plainclothes when jailer Waman Nimje (54) questioned him.

“He became angry and attacked Nimje, a police official said.

