Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Exp via Bhopal to start from Oct 9

Nagpur: For the rail travellers there is good news in store! The Railway Board has sanctioned yet another Vande Bharat train to Nagpur. The existing Indore-Bhopal train has been extended till Nagpur. The new train will enhance connectivity between the two cities in Central India and boost trade and relations. In fact, as per the media report, the new train to Indore ex-Nagpur is with effect from October 9 itself, a report in local media said.

As per a communiqué from Railway Board issued by Vivek Kumar Sinha, Joint Director, Coaching, Train No 20911 is being renamed as Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express. The train would have stoppages at Ujjain, Bhopal, Itarsi enroute to Nagpur.

Advertisement

The train ex-Indore would start at 0610 hours, reach Ujjain at 0700 hrs, Bhopal at 09.15 hrs and touch Nagpur at 1430 hrs. In its return journey, Train No 20912 Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express will leave at 1520 hrs, reach Itarsi at 19.00 hrs, to Bhopal at 20.40 hrs, Ujjain at 2250 hrs and culminate at Indore at 2345 hrs.

For travellers, the Vande Bharat would offer the fastest journey and buses plying to Indore run jam-packed. Even there are many devotees who throng Ujjain for paying obeisance at Mahakaleshwar, the abode of Lord Shiva. The train will run six days a week in both directions. It would have eight coaches. Primary maintenance of the rakes would be done at Indore.

Presently, one Vande Bharat train ex-Nagpur runs till Bilaspur and is quite popular among the travellers. Incidentally, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Secretary, Rail Yatri Sangh (RYS), had taken-up the issue of extension of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express till Nagpur in the meeting of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee of Central Railway. At the meeting held on October 4, last year, he pointed out that current occupancy of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express was just 19 percent and if the same is extended till Nagpur then the patronage is bound to increase manifold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement