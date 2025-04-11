Nagpur Incident: Youth Slapped by Cop for Asking Why He Wasn’t Wearing a Helmet

Advertisement



Nagpur – A shocking incident on Jaripatka Road in Nagpur has sparked public outrage after a police officer allegedly slapped a youth who questioned him for not wearing a helmet. The youth simply asked, “Why aren’t you wearing a helmet?” which reportedly angered the officer, leading to the slap and verbal abuse.

The officer allegedly responded that he wasn’t wearing a helmet due to a toothache. The entire incident was caught on video and has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from citizens.

Viral Video Triggers Public Outrage

The footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms. Many users condemned the police officer’s behavior, while others praised the young man for his courage and sense of civic responsibility, calling him a “responsible citizen.”

Police Department Initiates Inquiry

Following the backlash, the Nagpur Police Commissionerate has launched a preliminary inquiry into the matter. While the officer initially claimed health reasons for not wearing the helmet, public anger has intensified over a law enforcer violating the rules and then mistreating a citizen who questioned it.

The investigation is ongoing.

