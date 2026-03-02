Holi drug racket busted in midnight strike; Rs 21 lakh MD seized in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the city prepares to drown in colours and celebration, the dark underbelly of the party circuit has been jolted by a dramatic pre-dawn crackdown. Determined to prevent synthetic drugs from poisoning Holi festivities, the Nagpur Crime Branch launched a fierce offensive under Operation Thunder 2.0, exposing what officials suspect was a planned narcotics supply line targeting the city’s youth.

In a high-voltage raid carried out between 2.40 am and 5.10 am on March 1, 2025, Unit 3 of the Crime Branch swooped down on New Narsala Road in Bahadura under the jurisdiction of the Hudkeshwar Police Station. The operation culminated in the seizure of Mephedrone (MD), infamously known as a “party drug,” worth over Rs 21 lakh.

Midnight chase, massive haul

The drama unfolded during routine patrolling when officers spotted a man riding a Honda Karizma motorcycle in a suspicious manner. Sensing something amiss, the team intercepted and searched him in the presence of panch witnesses.

What followed was a staggering recovery:

• 105.670 grams of MD powder valued at approximately Rs 21.13 lakh

• Three mobile phones worth Rs 26,000

• Honda Karizma motorcycle worth Rs 1 lakh

• Two electronic weighing scales

• 47 plastic sachets used for packaging narcotics

The total seizure amounts to Rs 22,42,100, a chilling reminder of the thriving underground drug trade attempting to infiltrate festive gatherings.

One arrested, one on the run

Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of New Narsala in connection with the case. However, his alleged accomplice, Pintoo alias Golu Khan of Tajbagh, has managed to evade arrest and is currently absconding. Teams are actively tracking him down, and officials hint that the net may soon tighten around others linked to the operation.

An offence has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Hudkeshwar Police Station. The complainant in the case is an officer from Crime Branch Unit 3.

Drugs meant to flood Holi parties?

Investigators strongly suspect the consignment was destined for distribution at upcoming Holi parties across Nagpur, events that often become soft targets for synthetic drug circulation. With private celebrations being aggressively promoted across the city, law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the festival of colours does not turn into a festival of chemicals.

Officials are now probing the supply chain to uncover the origin of the MD and determine whether a larger interstate or city-based syndicate is involved. The possibility of a wider network operating behind the scenes has not been ruled out.

War on narcotics intensifies

The accused and seized materials have been handed over to Hudkeshwar Police for further investigation. Senior officers have made it clear that the crackdown will continue relentlessly in the days leading up to Holi.

As Nagpur gears up for celebration, the Crime Branch’s message is unmistakable: those attempting to push synthetic poison into the veins of the city’s youth will face the full force of the law. Further arrests are expected as the investigation deepens.

