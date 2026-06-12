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Nagpur: The menace of reckless speeding on Nagpur’s roads claimed yet another life, as a 72-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in a devastating hit-and-run accident while on his routine morning walk. Shockingly, despite the entire incident being captured on CCTV cameras, the accused driver remains absconding five days after the tragedy, raising serious questions over the effectiveness of the police investigation.

According to information, Mukund Babhre (72), a resident of Jhenda Chowk in Mahal, had left his home at around 5:30 am on Sunday for his regular morning walk. While walking from Badkas Chowk towards Aayachit Mandir, he was crossing the road near Gajanan Mandir when a speeding car allegedly rammed into him with tremendous force.

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The impact threw the elderly man onto the road, leaving him critically injured. Instead of stopping to help, the driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision. Local residents rushed to Babhre’s aid and shifted him to a hospital, where doctors battled to save his life.

After fighting for survival for five days, Babhre succumbed to his injuries late on Thursday night, turning the hit-and-run case into a fatal accident.

The incident has sparked outrage among the victim’s family members and local residents, particularly because CCTV footage of the accident is reportedly available. Despite the visual evidence and a complaint being lodged with Kotwali Police Station, the accused driver has yet to be arrested.

Family members have alleged that the investigation has progressed at a painfully slow pace, questioning how a suspect can remain untraceable when the accident was captured on camera. The case has also cast a shadow over claims of “high-tech policing” and the extensive CCTV surveillance network in the city.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the growing threat posed by speeding vehicles on Nagpur’s roads, where innocent pedestrians continue to fall victim to reckless driving. Residents and relatives of the deceased have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent action to ensure justice for the victim.

Police officials, meanwhile, have stated that efforts are underway to trace the driver and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. However, with each passing day, public anger and frustration over the delay continue to mount.

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