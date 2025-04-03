Nagpur HC Summons NMC Over Cement Road Concerns

Advertisement



Nagpur: The citizens of Nagpur continue to face numerous challenges due to the ongoing construction of cement roads across the city. Raising concerns over the unchecked expansion of these projects, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Janmanch in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, the PIL was heard by Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi, who acknowledged the serious concerns regarding the impact of these constructions on the public and the environment. Consequently, the High Court issued notices to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), and other relevant bodies, directing them to submit their responses within three weeks.

The petitioners, backed by citizens and activist groups such as Green Nagpur, highlighted various problems caused by the cement road projects. Several grievances were supported with photographic evidence showing hazardous construction sites. The petitioners have urged the court to ensure that essential infrastructure, including rainwater drainage, sewage channels, electrical cables, water recharge systems, and water supply pipelines, is integrated into the ongoing road projects.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A significant issue raised in the PIL was the poor quality of newly constructed roads, many of which have already started cracking. The use of fly ash in construction was another major concern, as it reportedly leads to air pollution due to ash particle dispersion. Residents have also complained of rainwater flooding their homes due to the elevated height of the cement roads.

From the Court

HC Directs NMC Officials to Remain Present on Friday

In a related development, during the hearing of another PIL filed by the Dhantoli Nagarik Mandal, Advocate Ashwin Deshpande raised the issue of cement roads being constructed in the lanes of the Dhantoli residential area. Taking a serious view of the matter, Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi orally ordered the highest authority of the NMC to be present in court on Friday to address the concerns.

Legal representation in the case included Advocate Parvez Mirza for the petitioner, Advocate Girish Kunte for NMC and NMRDA, and Advocate Deepak Thakre for the State.

With increasing public dissatisfaction and legal scrutiny, the spotlight is now on city authorities to justify the large-scale cement road construction and address the growing concerns of Nagpur’s citizens.

Advertisement