Nagpur guy runs 100 kms with Indian Flag to spread message of ONE NATION

“I like a challenge and when I sign up for a 100K, I know I am going to train hard. It is the discipline, and the commitment that I am making to myself that I am going to execute this,” says Ashish Agrawal who trains for his races under Jai Athletics Club coached by Dr Sunil Kapgate Sir. This was his first ultra marathon.

It is the world’s famous, oldest and largest ultra marathon race organized by Bhatinda Runners an event for INTERNATIONAL BOOK OF RECORDS ( WORLD RECORD OF EXCELLENCE) ON 22 NOVEMBER 2020. Measuring 100 kms, the race takes place all over India virtually. Dropdown about running his first ultra marathon, he says, “It was absolutely beautiful. It was a hard race because it was over for the first time since his last full marathon (42.2Kms).

However, I was running without knowing what was going to happen to my body because I had never run that distance before. Even during training, I had run only up to 30 kms, so it was easy for me to accept the pain because I didn’t know what was coming.” “Regardless of your experience, your level, a hundred kilometers will hurt, hurt a lot and for a very long time,” he adds. However, he continues to dive into the challenge and take it head on.

“The toughest part of the race is between the 60th and 80th kilometer. That is the time when I rely on my supplements, reload, and adjust. It revives and pushes me till the 80 kms mark. After 80, I am good because I know that I only have 20 km to go.” Overcoming the hurdles In August 2020, Ashish was preparing to take part in the 72 kms Khardungla at Ladakh Marathon to be held in valleys of Ladakh. He came down with due to cancellation of event because of Covid 19 pandemic . After having not training for about a month and a week, Ashish desire to represent his city for the first time pushed him to take part in the race.