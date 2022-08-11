Nagpur GRP nabs two men who drugged and robbed train passengers

Nagpur: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Nagpur on Wednesday nabbed two men who drugged the train passengers and robbed them. Police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 3.37 lakh from their possession.

The accused had robbed onboard passengers in Gitanjali Express last month, police said. The accused have been identified as Mohd Majbul Qutub Ali (40), a resident of Kishanganj district of Bihar and Jahiruddin Samsuddin (45), a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal.

According to police, the two-member gang committed two robberies in Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express and looted valuables worth Rs 3.87 lakh from two passengers. The two would board the trains and target passengers who were travelling alone. They would give them fruit juice laced with drugs and rob them of their possessions once they became unconscious.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nagpur GRP arrested Majbul from Bihar and Jahiruddin from West Bengal. The police checked train boarding charts to identify the accused persons. Despite the accused booking the tickets in fake names, the police have identified them on the basis of a clue given by West Bengal police. Both accused faced multiple criminal cases, police said.

The arrest was made by PI LCB Vikas Kanpillewar, and staff including Deepak Dorlikar, Ravindra Saoji, Vinod Khobragade, Avin Gajwe, Amit Trivedi, Gaurish Raut and others under the guidance of SP M Rajkumar, Addl SP Vaishali Shinde, and SDPO Hemant Shinde.

