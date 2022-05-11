Nagpur GRP hands over bag containing cash, gold to Jabalpur resident

Advertisement

Nagpur: Government Railway Police (GRP) staff from Itwari Railway Station in Nagpur retrieved a bag of a Jabalpur passenger, which was left behind in a train and returned him. The bag contained gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.55 lakh, police officials said.

According to police, Shubham Narendra Dhalani (26), a resident of Lalmati, Dwarka Nagar, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, travelled to Gondia with his wife in Rewa Express on Tuesday. While deboarding the train, the couple left behind the bag containing valuables. They realised it after reaching their relative’s place in Gondia. Soon after, the passenger alerted Gondia GRP about the missing bag. By then, the train was near Itwari Railway Station. Gondia GRP officials immediately alerted Itwari GRP Station. The staff conducted checking in the coach and questioned train attendants who told the police that the bag was in their custody. The GRP staff took the bag in their possession and returned it to its owner.