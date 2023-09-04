Nagpur GRP arrests bullion trader who purchased stolen gold

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch of Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, arrested a bullion trader from Delhi Airport for purchasing stolen ornaments from thieves and recovered gold worth over Rs 8 lakh from his possession.

The accused bullion trader was identified as Ravindra alias Ravi Madhavan Soni (38), a resident of Hisar, Haryana.

According to police, a case of theft was registered by GRP Nagpur on the complaint of Dilip Kumar Purohit when their gold ornaments were stolen while travelling in a Secunderabad-Hisar Express on August 16 last year. Subsequently, the GRP had arrested thieves Indar alias Babala Ganpat Sasi (35) and Sanjay Ramswarup Sasi (36), both residents of Hisar district of Haryana. Their interrogation led to the identification of Ravindra Soni. However, Soni was evading the police arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP arrested Soni at Delhi Airport with the help of Delhi police and CISF. Under the guidance of SP GRP Dr Akshay Shinde, Addl SP Vaishali Shinde, the arrest was made by PI Vikas Kanpillewar, PSI Pravin Bhimte, Mahendra Mankar, Shrikant Dhote, Chandrashekhar Yedekar, Vinod Khobragade, Nitin Shende, Rahul Yawle, Chandrashekhar Madankar, Mangesh Titarmare, Avin Gajwe, Girish Raut, Pankaj Bante, API Fad, PSI Kazi, Ashok Hanwate, Rakesh Wasnik, Pradip Japulkar and others.

