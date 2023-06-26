Nagpur GRP arrests absconding accused after 38 years

Nagpur: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, arrested two accused persons in an assault case who were on the run for almost 38 years.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Bodhale (64) and Bhaskar Kute (61), both residents of Buldhana. According to police, the incident took place in Sewagram Express in 1984. The accused who were part of a morcha had attacked the police. A case was registered against the duo. Since then, they have been on the run for almost 38 years. A team of GRP detected the location of the accused and arrested them.

CP detains dreaded goon under MPDA Act

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar detained dreaded goon Abhishek alias Dattya Rajendra Singh from Kapil Nagar area under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Dangerous Persons, Video Pirates, Sand Smugglers and Persons Engaged in Black Marketing of Essential Commodities Act (MPDA) on Saturday.

Abhishek has been kept in Central Jail. A resident of Plot No 55, Ramai Nagar, Nari Road, Abhishek is involved in several serious crimes. Police had initiated preventive action but he continued indulging in criminal activities. Finally, CP issued his detention orders under MPDA.

