Nagpur Grapples with Spree of Violent Incidents: Murders, Attempted Homicide, and Disturbing Discovery Unfold in 24 Hours

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur, the second capital of the state, is grappling with a wave of unsettling incidents that unfolded within a span of just 24 hours.

In the first incident, the Jaripataka Police reported a murder in the vicinity of Nara Gaavajawali near the Naandesh Bungalow Factory. Mahesh Uike was found brutally murdered on the road, the grim discovery occurring around 2 AM. The Jaripatak Police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

Simultaneously, a second incident occurred in the Kharsoli village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Hudakeshwar Police Station. Dinesh Patil is accused of attacking Rekha Sukhdev Uike and Sukhdev Uike, leading to a violent altercation that resulted in critical injuries. This incident is currently being treated as an attempted homicide, and charges under Section 307 have been filed. The Hudakeshwar Police have registered a case and have begun their inquiry.

A third incident unfolded under the Gatikhadan Police Station’s jurisdiction. A lifeless body was discovered in a precarious condition near a drain beside a culvert in the Katol Nakyajawali area. The body was that of an individual who had been subjected to a gruesome act. Both the Gatikhadan Police and a Crime Branch team have registered a case and commenced a thorough investigation. The possibility of the victim being murdered and their body disposed of in the drain is being actively considered by the police.

