Nagpur gets flooded; Netizens seek help through social media

Nagpur: The city woke up to heavy rainfall today leading to inundation of several places. After an hour of continuous rainfall, the city witnessed flooding and traffic jams, leading to a slow Monday morning.

Frustrated with continuous blockages and inundation of roads due to heavy rainfall, citizens of Nagpur took to social media to express their anger. The tech-savy citizens of the city have started using their social media handles to complain about the flooded, potholed roads and tagging the Nagpur Municipal Corporation seeking for help.

@SandipGavai hello sir

. myself. dr ravi khare resident of venuvan society Narendra nagar nagpur,ward 15 .. every rain season with the smallest rainfall.. all resident are facing this problem n NMC, n all officer are not takin any action to solve ths prblm. kindly look aftr it pic.twitter.com/xcy942JtWS — R K (@gr8sunny) September 12, 2022

Under bridges and flyovers are not sheltering places when it's raining,as it affects running traffic one way or the other@ngpnmc @trafficngp @TOI_Nagpur #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/ukI2r3h9U5 — Bhupendra Bais (@chauffeurslife) September 12, 2022

The civic chief, Radhakrishnan B had recently admitted that the social media platforms are helping the NMC to identify the spots and improve the conditions of specific locations. He also revealed that the NMC is planning to introduce Whatsapp bot and 24/7 helpline number through which Nagpurians can easily file their complaints.

.. Drishti Sharma

