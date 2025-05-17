Nagpur gets 3 new Additional Commissioners of Police

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major reshuffle, the State Home Department has transferred several senior police officials across Maharashtra, leading to a complete overhaul of the Additional Commissioners of Police (Addl CPs) in Nagpur City. Three new officers have been appointed to key positions in the city police administration, signalling a fresh approach to law enforcement and internal management.

Rajendra Dabhade, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Protection of Civil Rights unit in Thane, has been appointed as Additional CP in Nagpur City. Pravin Patil, previously the Additional CP of Pune City, has also been transferred to Nagpur in the same capacity. Joining them is Vasant Pardeshi, Additional CP from Pimpri Chinchwad, who will now serve as Additional CP in NagpurCity as well.

The outgoing officers from Nagpur have been assigned prominent roles in other departments. PP Shewale, who served as Additional CP (North Region) in Nagpur, has been transferred to Mumbai as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

S T Rathod, Additional CP (South Region), has been posted as DIG of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mumbai. Sanjay Patil, Additional CP (Crime), has been transferred to Pune City as Additional CP. Additionally, Priyanka Narnawre, who was the Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Group IV, has been transferred to Mumbai as Additional CP (Traffic).

