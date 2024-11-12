Nagpur Gears Up for Polls: 8,483 EVMs to Be Deployed Across 12 Constituencies

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, Nagpur district will deploy 8,483 Ballot Units (EVMs), 4,631 Control Units, and an equal number of VVPATs across 12 constituencies. To prevent voting delays due to technical issues, 20% of Ballot and Control Units, along with 30% of VVPATs, will be kept in reserve for quick replacements within 10 minutes if required.

The 12 constituencies in Nagpur district, including Katol, Saoner, Hingna, and South-West Nagpur, will have a combined 217 candidates contesting. Each polling station will be overseen by a zonal officer responsible for 8-10 stations, ensuring immediate technical support if needed. The district administration, led by the district election officer and assembly area chiefs, will handle overall election arrangements.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kamthi constituency, with the highest voter turnout and 530 polling stations, will see the deployment of 1,060 EVMs and 530 each of Control Units and VVPATs. Due to the high number of counting rounds in this constituency, results may be announced later in the evening.

Polling Station Distribution by Constituency:

– Katol: 332

– Saoner: 370

– Hingna: 476

– Umred: 395

– Kamthi: 530

– Ramtek: 359

– South-West Nagpur: 384

– South Nagpur: 350

– East Nagpur: 368

– Central Nagpur: 308

– West Nagpur: 351

– North Nagpur: 408