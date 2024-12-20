Nagpur Film Producer Duped with ₹300 Crore Promise; Accused Arrested

Advertisement













Nagpur: A case of fraud involving a promise of ₹300 crore has come to light, targeting a Nagpur-based filmmaker. The victim, Amit Parameshwar Dhupe (44), a resident of Radke Layout, MIDC Hingna Road, is the director of 7 Horse Entertainment and a film producer.

According to reports, Dhupe required financing for his upcoming film project and approached the accused, Dilip Pandurang Wankhede, a resident of Dabki Road, Akola. Wankhede assured Dhupe that he could arrange an initial ₹2 crore, followed by up to ₹300 crore in financing through political connections. Under the pretext of a “processing fee,” the accused collected ₹30 lakh from Dhupe.

When Dhupe began following up, the accused started avoiding him, raising suspicions. Realizing he had been defrauded, Dhupe approached Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal, who recognized the seriousness of the case and assigned it to Senior PI Shubhangi Deshmukh of the Crime Branch Unit 2.

The investigation led the team to trace the accused’s location through his mobile phone. Wankhede was arrested at his residence, and a case was subsequently registered at Ambazari Police Station under the supervision of Senior Inspector Vinayak Golhe. Further investigations are underway.