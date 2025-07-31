Nagpur: Falling Stones from Under-Construction Building Damage Parked Cars Near Press Club

Advertisement



Nagpur: Panic spread near the Press Club in Nagpur on Wednesday after 4 to 5 large stones fell from an under-construction building and crashed onto parked vehicles below, causing major damage.

The stones fell suddenly from the upper floors of the structure, landing directly on four-wheelers parked in the designated area. The force of the impact shattered windshields and dented the vehicles, leaving owners shocked and angry.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, residents and passersby have raised serious concerns about safety hazards posed by construction activities in densely populated zones.

Locals are demanding that the city administration carry out a safety audit of under-construction sites in the vicinity to prevent such accidents in the future.

An official response from civic authorities is awaited, while preliminary inspections at the site are reportedly underway.