Nagpur Erupts in Celebration as India Wins ICC Champions Trophy 2025!

Nagpur: After 12 years, India has reclaimed the ICC Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing 252 runs, India sealed victory in 49 overs with four wickets in hand, sparking massive celebrations across the country.

In Nagpur, the excitement was electrifying, especially in Laxmi Nagar, where cricket fans flooded the streets in joy. Firecrackers lit up the sky, drums echoed through the lanes, and chants of “India! India!” filled the air. Families distributed sweets, and fans waved the tricolor with pride, celebrating this historic moment.

