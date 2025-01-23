Nagpur duo duped of Rs 75 lakh in MBBS admission fraud

Advertisement













Nagpur: Two persons, including a woman, were duped of Rs 75 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to the MBBS course at Sri Lakshmi Narayan Institute of Medical Sciences in Puducherry, under the management quota.

Lakadganj police have registered a case of cheating against five persons, including the counsellor of R K Education Counselling Centre at Telephone Exchange Square. The accused have been identified as Parimal Kotpalliwar, the counsellor of the centre, his wife, Milind Dhawad, and Nitin Mallatwar. The complaint was filed by Heera Siddharth Sahare (52), a resident of Babadipsingh Nagar, Uppalwadi.

According to police, in 2023, Sahare’s daughter appeared for the NEET exam but did not qualify for MBBS admission due to low marks. Soon after, she received information about RK Education Counselling Centre and contacted Kotpalliwar. He promised to get her admission in the management quota at Sri Lakshmi Narayan Institute of Medical Sciences for Rs 85 lakh. Sahare paid Rs 30 lakh via a demand draft, but his daughter was never admitted in the MBBS course. When he asked for a refund, Parimal gave him a cheque, which bounced.

Additionally, Parimal and his accomplices also cheated Chandrashekhar Shankarrao Bawane from Saoner of Rs 40 lakh through the same modus operandi. The Police officials suspect that the group has deceived many others in a similar way.