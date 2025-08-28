Nagpur Drug Bust: Crime Branch Seizes 55g MD Powder Worth ₹8.37 Lakh in Wathoda

Nagpur: In a major crackdown against narcotics under the campaign “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite for a Drug-Free Society,” the Nagpur Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested a 24-year-old youth late Wednesday night in Wathoda. The accused was caught red-handed with 55 grams of Mephedrone (MD powder) valued at ₹8.37 lakh.

On the night of August 27, between 10 PM and 11:45 PM, the anti-narcotics team received a tip-off about suspicious activity near Jai Bajrang Kirana Store in Wathoda. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap near Swami Narayan Temple where the suspect was spotted.

The youth, identified as Suraj Bhim Kosare (24), resident of Shravan Nagar, Wathoda, was apprehended. Police recovered a zip-lock packet containing 55 grams of MD powder from him. In addition, authorities seized a mobile phone, Hyundai Verna car, two-wheeler, and other assets, bringing the total seizure value to ₹8,37,650.

During interrogation, Kosare confessed that he procured the drugs with the help of his associate, Ashish Dilip Kale (32), resident of Chaitanyeshwar Nagar, Wathoda Road. Kale is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to nab him. Investigations revealed that the seized drugs were intended for illegal sale.

A case has been registered at Wathoda Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act (8(C), 22(C), and 29). The accused has been taken into custody, and further probe is in progress.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navin Chandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pareshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The team included PI Gajanan Gulhane, PSI Nagesh Punwad, and constables Pawan Gajbiye, Arvind Gedekar, Vivek Adhu, Manoj Nevare, Anup Yadav, and Rahul Patil.