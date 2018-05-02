Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sun, Aug 30th, 2020
    Nagpur doc Vaidehi Marathe awarded ‘The International MS Signature Award’


    Nagpur: Dr Vaidehi Marathe, the President of Nagpur gynaecological society was awarded the very prestigious ‘The International MS Award’ for her unparalleled contribution in the field of community obstetrics and gynaecology and excellent services provided in upgrading human health in woman and adolescents. Jury was very impressed by her innovative ideas & Large scale Community awareness, educational programmes for the most vulnerable adolescents group and Women specially about Menstruation and its myths , Live after life by Organ donation , yoga se hoga and sustainable menstruation.

    Her academic excellence has been highly appreciated by all the executive council members. The MS SIGNATURE is a group of Global NGOs and NRIs who felicitate the leaders for their influential work in their respective fields.

    Dr Thomas S. Burke, Asso Prof Harvard University, Dr Vinay Kothari,MD Architecture,Dr Suchitra Pandit Past President FOGSI and DR Kanan Yelekar, Past President AMOGS have been few of the past National & International awardees .

    Due to COVID , a VIRTUAL Ceremony was conducted on 29th August. She was felicitated with a Gold Medal , Memento & an International certification.

    The International guests DR LINEO MATSELA FROM SOUTH AFRICA, DR FERDAUSI BEGUM-BANGLADESH AND DR SAROJA PANDEY- NEPAL, along with GUESTS from US, UK, NORWAY, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, Digital media & WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA representatives also joined the ceremony .

