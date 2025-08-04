Nagpur District Senior Selection Badminton: Pranay emerges champion

Advertisement



Nagpur: Pranay Sushant Gadewar stunned top seed Priyanshu Pramod Dubey in straight games to win men’s singles title in the Nagpur District Senior Selection Badminton Tournament that concluded at Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy off Besa-Pipla Road, on Sunday.

Gadewar proved to be too good for the top player winning in straight games 21-15, 21-11. In the semis, Gadewar had defeated Devesh Jena 21-10, 21-19 while Dubey beat Chunharmeet Singh Sokhi 25-23, 21-14.

In a thrilling men’s doubles final, the pair of Gaurav Prakash Mithe and Sourabh Yashwant Kerhalkar bounced back after losing the first game. Gaurav Satyajit Rege and Hriday Ashish Deshmukh took the first game 21-17 for a 1-0 lead. But Mithe and Kerhalkar clinched the second close game at 21-18 to level the scores and once again came out with an identical score in the third and final game to come up trumps and wrest the title.

Prize distribution was done by Anant Apte (Secretary, Tournament & Events, NDBA), Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo (Secretary, Coaching, NDBA), Gurdeep Singh Arora (EC Member, NDBA), Neha Gosavi (EC Member, NDBA) and Aditya Galande were present. The two-day tourney was considered as a selection tournament for Late Nandu Natekar Memorial State Senior Inter-District & Senior Championshipto be held at Sambhaji Nagar from August 15-20.

Results MD SF: Gaurav Satyajit Rege and Hriday Ashish Deshmukh bt Nabeel Ahmed and Vedit Pankaj Chokhani 21-15, 21-14; Gaurav Prakash Mithe and Sourabh Yashwant Kerhalkar bt Ajay Venkatesh Dayal and Dipanshu Shukla 21-19, 21-15.