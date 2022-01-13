Nagpur district reports 2,086 fresh Covid cases, one death

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 2,086 fresh cases in the last 24-hours.

Nagpur City alone reported around 1,589 fresh Covid cases and one death was reported in the district. In the last 24-hours, 470 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,589 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 497 cases were reported from Nagpur rural and outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,02,905 and the number of deaths rose to 10,125. The sum of 4,84,577 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.