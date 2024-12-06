Nagpur District Men’s Table Tennis Team Creates History with Silver at State Championship

Advertisement









Nagpur: Nagpur’s Men’s Table Tennis team has scripted history, clinching a silver medal at the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship in Pune—a feat achieved after 18 long years!

In a thrilling showdown, the Nagpur team defeated the formidable Mumbai Suburbs team with an impressive 3-0 victory, marking a historic performance:

– Aadi Chitnis triumphed over Sagar Kasture in a gripping five-set battle (3-2).

– Aarush Galpalli overcame Sharveya Samat in another intense clash (3-2).

– Jayesh Kulkarni sealed the victory, outplaying Shivam Shrivastav (3-2).

The high-stakes match, lasting over three hours, showcased Nagpur’s rising stars excelling against higher-ranked opponents, earning accolades for their skill and determination.

“This is a proud moment for Nagpur,” said team officials, celebrating the boys’ stellar performance and the silver medal that brings a renewed sense of glory to the city’s sports community.