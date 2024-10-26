Nagpur district fencing teams announced

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur District Fencing Association has announced its boys and girls teams for the 31st Junior State Fencing Championship, which will be held from October 26 to 28 at the District Sports Complex, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The girls team will be captained by Sharwari Gosewade, with Sparsh Binkar, Anushri Jagmohan, Insiya Ali, Anjum Sheikh, Sanvi Nioding, Gauri Trehan,Vaishnavi Bedwal, Aashna Choudhary, Shrawani Mozarkar, and Vanshika Tikapache completing the line-up.

The boys team will be led by Junaid Khan as captain. Kalash Kakde, Atharva Shrivastava, Mayur Nimje, Kartik Dhobale, Arjun Patel, Pankaj Channor, Ojas Mozarkar, Parinay Bodad, Somya Gupta and Prathamesh Shorff are the other members.

