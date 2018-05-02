Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur devours bring home Bappa amid festive revelry

    Nagpur: Amid the alarming rise in the number of Corona cases in Nagpur, the devotees hope to usher in prosperity and pray to get them rid of pandemic while resting their prayers on Lord Ganesha. On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, hordes of Bappa devours brought their loved idols to their homes.

    With the pandemic norms in check, the revellers didn’t show much gusto but the feelings were loud and clear from inside.

    The revellers bring home their deity in full on masti and dhamaal, albeit in a peaceful manner.

     

