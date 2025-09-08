Nagpur: Good news for Nagpur passengers traveling to Delhi. Air India has revised the schedule of its Nagpur-Delhi-Nagpur flight service. Starting September 16, the evening flight will now operate in the morning hours from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

New Schedule Details

AI 465 (Delhi–Nagpur): Earlier: Departed from Delhi in the afternoon and landed in Nagpur at 5:53 PM . New: Will now arrive in Nagpur at 7:30 AM .

AI 466 (Nagpur–Delhi): Earlier: Departed from Nagpur in the evening. New: Will now take off from Nagpur at 8:00 AM for Delhi.



Reason for the Change

According to Air India officials, the change has been introduced on a trial basis. The shift to morning hours aims to offer greater convenience to passengers, especially those who prefer early-day connectivity to the national capital