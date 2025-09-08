Published On : Mon, Sep 8th, 2025
Nagpur-Delhi Flight Schedule Revised: Air India Shifts to Morning Departure

Nagpur: Good news for Nagpur passengers traveling to Delhi. Air India has revised the schedule of its Nagpur-Delhi-Nagpur flight service. Starting September 16, the evening flight will now operate in the morning hours from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

New Schedule Details

  • AI 465 (Delhi–Nagpur):
    • Earlier: Departed from Delhi in the afternoon and landed in Nagpur at 5:53 PM.
    • New: Will now arrive in Nagpur at 7:30 AM.
  • AI 466 (Nagpur–Delhi):
    • Earlier: Departed from Nagpur in the evening.
    • New: Will now take off from Nagpur at 8:00 AM for Delhi.

Reason for the Change

According to Air India officials, the change has been introduced on a trial basis. The shift to morning hours aims to offer greater convenience to passengers, especially those who prefer early-day connectivity to the national capital

