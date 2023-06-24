Nagpur Cyber cops unearth ‘Task Fraud’ with money trail linked to China; six arrested

Nagpur: The Nagpur Cyber Police have unearthed a ‘Task Fraud’ case with links pointing towards a money trail to China, which has significant implications for the Indian economy.

Based on a complaint filed by Ghanshyam Narendra Govindani (32), a city-based chemical engineer and resident of Byramji Town, the police have arrested six individuals. The arrested individuals are Akash Vinod Tiwari (29), a marble trader from Gurunanak Nagar, Ghatkopar (W); Ravi Ramnath Verma (33) from Sangarsh Nagar, Chandivali, Andheri, Mumbai; Santosh Rammani Mishra (39), a resident of Shivshakti Apartments, Yadav Nagar, Nala Sopara (E), Mumbai (both workers of Tiwari); Meet Haresh Vyas (26) from Flat No. 102, White Palace, Suraj, Gujarat; Ankit Nehalsingh Tater (33) from Bijaynagar Railway Station, Rajasthan; and Arvind Mahavir Sharma (24) from Chautala, Vijaynagar, Rajasthan.

During a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber, Archit Chandak, addressed the issue, stating, “Task Fraud follows a gradual process that involves three key steps. The first step is ‘Trust Building,’ where miscreants lure individuals with tasks that promise monetary rewards. The second step is the ‘Trap.’ After implementing the first step over a month, these fraudsters then entice victims with the promise of increased profile in exchange for various fees. This leads to the third step, ‘Treachery,’ where the accused individuals abscond with the money and block the victim.”

“Task Fraud is a new modus operandi employed by cybercriminals who operate like corporate entities. They have different teams assigned to various tasks, including an IT team to monitor transactions and a Banking Team to facilitate their activities. After conducting a thorough investigation, we apprehended the suspects from different states. Our probe led us to Meet Vyas, who had transferred the amount to a Chinese individual using cryptocurrency,” added DCP Chandak.

The police have seized 19 debit and credit cards, nine mobile phones, one laptop, and cash amounting to Rs 7.87 lakh. Additionally, they have frozen Rs 37.26 lakh from the accounts of the accused persons.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Aswati Dorje, Addl CP Sanjay Patil, and DCP Cyber and EoW Archit Chandak, the Cyber Police Station team, comprising PI Amit Dolas, API Sandeep Bagul, API Maruti Shelke, Police Constables Gajanan More, Seema Tekam, Ajay Pawar, Yogesh Kakad, Ravikumar Kulsange, Sunil Changole, and Rohit Matale, made the arrests

