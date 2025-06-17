Nagpur Crime Bust: Robbery and Vehicle Theft Gang Nabbed, ₹4.49 Lakh in Property Recovered

Advertisement



Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police in Nagpur cracked down on a robbery and vehicle theft gang by arresting three accused, solving six criminal cases, and recovering stolen property worth over Rs 4.49 lakh.

On June 12 around 12:30 am, the complainant Tufani Kripashankar Shukla, a 30-year-old resident of Kalamna, was walking near Barse Nagar in search of food when he was confronted by three unknown men. After asking about nearby food stalls, the accused abused, assaulted, and forcibly robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 5,600 cash — totalling a loss of Rs 19,600.

Following his complaint, Pachpaoli Police registered a case and arrested two suspects — Rakesh alias Khatya Naresh Zodape (29) and Piyush alias Dadu Prakash Salve (30) — both residents of Barse Nagar. Further investigation led to the arrest of the third accused Ganesh alias Anna Anand Burde (41) from Yashodharanagar.

The black Activa moped (MH-31 ES 5368), valued at Rs 60,000, used in the crime was seized. On interrogation, the trio confessed to two more thefts in Pachpaoli, two in Yashodharanagar, and one in Ganeshpeth. They also disclosed details of a stolen Dio moped (MH-31 CW 8710) worth Rs 50,000 from Sadar limits, which hadn’t been reported yet.

Police recovered one mobile phone, five two-wheelers, one yellow-green rickshaw, and a battery—with the total seized property valued at Rs 4,49,750.

