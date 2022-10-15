Nagpur Crime Branch seizes 350 grams of gold from Ajeet Parse

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police on Friday seized 350 grams of gold ornaments and three motorcycles from the self-styled social media strategist Ajeet Parse. Earlier, the police sealed the locker and freezed bank accounts of Parse on Thursday after he was booked for allegedly duping a homoeopath of Rs 4.50 crore on the pretext of helping him open a medical college.

According to police, the ornaments were seized during the searches conducted at the house of Parse in Bhende Layout. His flat located in Narendra Nagar was also searched, the police said.

It may be mentioned here that the officials seized three luxury cars and six expensive bikes after conducting searches at the residence at Bhende Layout on Thursday. The police are also verifying the property documents and bank accounts of his family members and relatives. On Wednesday, the police seized rubber stamps of different police stations, four laptops, letterheads bearing names of various ministers and some cheques.

The complaint was lodged by Dr Rajesh Murkute against Parse. Dr Murkute told police that he came in contact with Parse through a relative in 2019. Police said about five years ago, Parse started influencing personalities in Nagpur through social media. Parse told Dr Murkute that he had good contacts in the Prime Minister’s Office and could help him open a college under Niti Aayog, as per police.

Parse then allegedly created a fake email ID in the name of PMO and sent mail to the doctor about release of funds. He also took Rs 25 lakh from the doctor as advance. But the funds were not deposited in the doctor’s account, said police.

Police said that meanwhile, Parse also learnt that the doctor was a guarantor in a bank loan. Parse allegedly told the doctor that a complaint has been lodged with CBI against the borrower. As per the police complaint, Parse also sent a copy of a fake CBI warrant to the doctor on WhatsApp and claimed that the agency had issued an arrest warrant against him. He then allegedly extorted around Rs1.50 crore from the doctor in order to get the warrant cancelled. He subsequently threatened the doctor through various means and extorted collectively Rs 4.50 crore, said police.

