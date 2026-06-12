Nagpur Crime Branch Seizes ₹3.69 Crore Contraband in 5-Day Crackdown

Operation Thunder leads major drug haul as police target liquor, gambling, theft, illegal weapons and hookah operations across the city

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Nagpur: In a major offensive against organized crime and illegal activities, the Nagpur City Crime Branch conducted an intensive special enforcement drive across various police station jurisdictions between June 6 and June 10, 2026. Acting under the guidance of senior police officials, multiple Crime Branch units carried out coordinated raids targeting illegal liquor trade, gambling, online lottery operations, narcotics trafficking, vehicle and mobile thefts, illegal weapons possession, violations of the COTPA Act, and breaches of the Essential Commodities Act.

The five-day crackdown resulted in action against 41 accused persons in 31 separate cases, with authorities seizing contraband and property collectively valued at more than ₹3.69 crore.

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Major blow to drug trafficking

The most significant operation was conducted under “Operation Thunder”, during which the Crime Branch’s Social Security Department and Anti-Narcotics Squad seized narcotic substances and vehicles worth approximately ₹1.58 crore.

Police recovered 150.520 kg of ganja, 52 grams of MD (Mephedrone), a truck, a moped, mobile phones, and cash during six separate NDPS Act cases. Six accused were arrested in connection with the drug-related offences.

Illegal liquor network targeted

Crime Branch Units 01, 03, 05, 06, the Vehicle Theft Squad, and the Anti-Extortion Squad jointly carried out 17 prohibition-related operations under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

During the raids, police seized 42 litres of country-made liquor, 192 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, cash, and other materials. A total of 17 accused persons were booked in these cases.

Units 02 and 03 conducted three raids against gambling dens and illegal online lottery operations.

Authorities confiscated computers, CPUs, gaming machines, mobile phones, calculators, betting-related materials, and cash worth approximately ₹25.39 lakh. Action was taken against nine accused persons.

Illegal weapons seized

In two separate operations, Crime Branch Units 02 and 03 registered cases under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act against two accused persons.

Police recovered a sharp-edged knife and another deadly weapon during the raids.

The Vehicle Theft Squad and Crime Branch Units 03 and 05 successfully detected five theft cases, leading to the detention of five accused and one juvenile in conflict with law.

Police recovered five two-wheelers and six mobile phones collectively valued at approximately ₹3.39 lakh.

Crime Branch Unit 04 registered a case under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. The raid led to the seizure of seven domestic HP gas cylinders, eight commercial HP gas cylinders, and other related materials worth approximately ₹85,500.

Hookah parlour raided

In a separate action under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Crime Branch Unit 02 raided a hookah parlour in Sitabuldi.

Police booked 11 accused persons and seized seven hookah pots and other smoking-related materials valued at around ₹20,800.

The Nagpur Crime Branch has appealed to citizens to promptly share information regarding illegal liquor sales, gambling activities, online lottery operations, narcotics trafficking, and suspicious criminal movements. Police assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

Officials stated that continued public cooperation would play a crucial role in making Nagpur a safer and crime-free city.

Operation Summary (June 6–10, 2026):

• Total cases registered: 31

• Total accused booked: 41

• NDPS cases: 6

• Prohibition cases: 17

• Gambling/Online Lottery cases: 3

• Arms Act cases: 2

• COTPA case: 1

• Essential Commodities Act case: 1

• Theft cases detected: 5

• Total value of seized property: Over Rs 3.69 crore

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