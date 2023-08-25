Nagpur Crime Branch nabs absconding accused Baba Tiger

Nagpur: In a significant development, Unit 2 of the Nagpur Crime Branch apprehended the absconding accused known as Baba Tiger late on Thursday night.

Baba Tiger has various offenses registered against him at several police stations across the Second Capital of the State.

The Crime Branch’s Unit 2 had been monitoring Baba Tiger’s movements closely. Finally, on Thursday, they succeeded in apprehending him.

Under the supervision of Commissioner of Police, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Detection, Unit 2 of Crime Branch made the arrest.

