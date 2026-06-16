Advertisement



Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on criminal activities in the city, Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch Unit-4 has achieved a major breakthrough by solving two robbery cases and arresting three accused. Police recovered stolen property and crime-related materials worth approximately ₹1.81 lakh from the accused.

According to police officials, the Crime Branch Unit-4 team was conducting routine patrols near Raja Baksha Hanuman Temple in the Imamwada police station area when they received confidential information about suspicious individuals. Acting swiftly, officers detained the suspects and conducted a search in the presence of witnesses.

During the search, police recovered stolen items and equipment allegedly used in criminal activities. Further investigation and verification of records revealed that the accused were involved in two separate robbery cases, including the robbery of a food delivery executive and a chain-snatching incident reported in the Jogi Nagar area.

Gold Rate June 152026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 51,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,40,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,51,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police had earlier obtained crucial CCTV footage from the crime scenes and were tracking the suspects based on technical evidence and surveillance inputs. The investigation eventually led to their arrest.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sarfaraz alias Saifu, Ayan Ali Rizwan Ali, and Sheikh Sohail alias Bittu, all residents of Nagpur.

During the operation, police recovered the looted property along with a motorcycle allegedly used in the crimes, a knife, mobile phones, and cash. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at ₹1.81 lakh.

After completing medical examinations and legal formalities, the accused were handed over to Imamwada Police Station for further investigation and judicial proceedings.

Police officials stated that the arrests have helped solve robbery cases registered under both Imamwada and Ajni police station jurisdictions and are part of ongoing efforts to curb street crime and robbery incidents across Nagpur.

Advertisement

टिमकी चीमाबाई पेठ में 6 घरों में चोरी.. #crime #nagpurnews #accusedarrest #latestnews 16 नगरसेवकों ने गुटनेता बदलने की मांग ... #latestnews #politicsnews #maharashtranews #maharashtra स्कॉर्पियो-पिकअप की भीषण टक्कर, तीन घायल ...#news #latestnews #update #maharashtranews बेमौसम बारिश से गर्मी से राहत ...#news #latestnews #maharashtranews #vidarbha बच्चू कडू पर वानखड़े का पलटवार.. #maharashtranews #politicsnews #latestnews कुस्तीगीर परिषद को हाईकोर्ट से झटका.. #maharashtranews #latestnews #wardha

×