Nagpur Crime Branch busts sex racket running at Hair Divine Unisex Salon

Nagpur: In a swift operation, Unit-I of the Nagpur Crime Branch conducted a raid on Tuesday afternoon at the Hair Divine Unisex Salon, located at Swami Vivekanand Chowk on Wardha Road. The operation led to the rescue of a minor girl, allegedly ensnared in a flesh trade network orchestrated by the salon’s owner and manager.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak Madan Katwate (36), a resident of MLA Hostel Building, and Praveen Rambhau Kanholkar (46), hailing from Borgaon Road near Dinshaw Factory. Acting on a tip-off, police officers deployed an undercover operative to the salon. Upon confirming the illicit activities taking place within the establishment, the operative signaled the awaiting police team.

Without delay, officers swooped in, taking Katwate and Kanholkar into custody and ensuring the safe rescue of the teenage victim. Alongside the apprehension, police seized Rs 4000 in cash and two cellphones from the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), in conjunction with Sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Dhantoli Police Station.

The raid was executed by PI Suhas Choudhary, API Rajendra Gupta, HC Baban Raut, NPC Hemant Lonare, Manoj Tekam, NPC Sharad Chambhare, and NPC Sushant Solankhe, under the vigilant supervision of senior police officials.

