Nagpur Cricket War (NCW )Season 4 from Mar 21

Nagpur: WITH four fresh teams, Season 4 of the much-awaited Nagpur Cricket War (NCW) gets under way on March 21 At the empress place, Nagpur.The six-day cricketing feast will once again witness fierce battle among 16 teams, who will leave no stone unturned to corner glory. The newly christened teams for this season are — The Spartans (Vinay Agrawal), MRSD Falcons (Lokesh Thakkar), Jarry Profit (Nishit Sahajramani) and Growmore Strikers (Abhishek Vijayvargi).

NCW, that wishes to nurture the spirit of healthy competition with an intention to take the sport, treated as religion in the nation, to a higher level, has hosted three successful seasons in the past. NCW has done its best to mix the popular box cricket league with wholesome entertainment keeping intact the family and social values.

The 16 teams will be divided into two groups of eight each. All the teams are sure to play as many as seven matches in the league phase. Once league matches are over, top eight sides would fight it out in the quarter-finals. The top four will make it to the semi-finals. The championship will end with grand finale that will separate the best from the second best.

THE OTHER TEAMS : Ranikothi Tigers (Loveen Sawlani), Top Guns (Angadh Arora), Crazy Boys (Rishi Tekeriwal), Khandelwal Knight Riders (Nikhil Khandelwal), Shravan Stars (Shravan Mohta), Khoka Boys (Suraj Dewani), Smart Flyers (Vishal Tanna), SK Fireballs (Sachin Kachhela), Lagaan XI (Snehal Patel), Hustlers (Sarvottam Kothari), BLive (Pravesh Katariya), TSM Lions (Avi Agarwal).

Tournament is sponsored by Centre Point, Tattwam, Chokar Dhani, Kasbaa Hill, Hitchki, Rise India, Lord of Drinks, Orange City Mobile Collection & EDM Adda. Event Partner is The Shaadi, Broadcast : WDz, Radio Partner : 94.3 MY FM and Media Partner is Navabharat Press Nagpur.

