Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17 in city

Nagpur: The City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar will address grievances of citizens in a ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ to be organised by him on Thursday, June 17 in the city.

The programme will be held Alankar Hall of Nagpur Police Headquarters from 10 am. Citizens having any types of compalaints regarding police department can submit them to the Commissioner of Police Kumar directly. The complaining citizens will have to write their complaints in short mentioning their name, address, mobile number as well as the name of the concerned police station.

Similarly, it is mandatory to mention name of the person against whom the complaint is lodged and send it to an e-mail id [email protected] or 99230049965 on Whatsapp by June 16, informed the office of Commissioner of Police.