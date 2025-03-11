Nagpur CP Singal’s “Mission Jeevan Raksha” initiative to curb road mishaps, save lives

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal is known for implementing various public welfare initiatives. Several programs, such as Operation Thunder, Mission Footpath Mukti, and various awareness campaigns, are currently being run under his leadership.

Among these, initiatives like establishing cyber clubs in colleges, the No Honking Campaign, a helpline number for the traffic department, and “Dial 112 – Nayi Soch” have been launched to improve public safety and convenience.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Now, taking another step toward road safety, Dr. Singal has launched “Mission Jeevan Raksha”, aimed at reducing fatal road accidents and saving lives. The Director General of Police (DGP) Office has issued a directive to reduce road accident deaths by 10% annually, and Nagpur Police have taken this mission seriously.

Key measures under “Mission Jeevan Raksha”

To prevent avoidable loss of innocent lives due to reckless driving and negligence, the police have implemented several measures, including:

· Strict traffic regulation

· Public awareness campaigns

· No Honking Drive

· Identifying and addressing dark zones in the city

· Strengthening CCTV surveillance

· Enhancing the efficiency of the Command Control Centre

Identifying high-risk accident zones

After analyzing accident data, authorities found that rash driving and negligence were the leading causes of road mishaps. Commissioner Dr. Singal instructed Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhuri Bawiskar to take proactive steps by consulting ground-level traffic personnel to understand real-time challenges.

On International Women’s Day, ACP Bawiskar convened a meeting of Traffic Inspectors from 10 traffic zones in Nagpur. The discussion focused on analyzing last year’s fatal accidents, the current year’s accident trends, and total accident statistics.

High-risk areas identified in Nagpur

Nagpur traffic police have pinpointed 33 accident-prone locations across 18 critical spots in the city, including:

· Indora Traffic Circle: Khobragade Chowk to Sai Mandir Cutting, Mangalwari Bazaar Cutting to Tathagat Chowk, Kapil Nagar Chowk to Kamgar Nagar Chowk

· Maruti Showroom Chowk to Automotive Chowk, Pradhan Mantri Awas to Pili Nadi Chowk

· Kamptee Traffic Circle: Chikhli Chowk, Sarja Bar Bharat Nagar Cutting, Kapasi Flyover Area

· Sakkardara Traffic Circle: Sangharsh Nagar Chowk

· Sitabuldi Traffic Circle: Chhatrapati Chowk, Metro Station, Khamla Chowk

· MIDC Traffic Circle: Wadi T-Point to Shubham Mangal Karyalay, Power House, Amravati Road

To reduce fatalities at these locations, police have installed five barricades at each spot with reflectors and warning stickers for better visibility.

Commissioner Dr. Singal emphasized that road accidents bring immense suffering to families—leading to huge medical expenses, permanent disabilities, and loss of life. Through Mission Jeevan Raksha, the Nagpur police aim to minimize such tragedies and ensure public safety.

The success of this mission depends on the cooperation of Nagpur citizens. “Let’s all come together to make Mission Jeevan Raksha a success, because someone is waiting for you at home!” urged Commissioner Dr. Singal.