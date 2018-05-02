Nagpur: Covid patient dies after hospital staff remove his ventilator support over pending dues, alleged kin

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a family of deceased Covid patient has accused Crystal Nursing Home administration of removing their patient from ventilator support for pending dues. This inhuman act has led to his death, the grieving family members claimed. A complaint in this connection has been registered with Pachpaoli Police Station.

In his complaint, Pranit Diliprao Kadekar, a resident of Hanuman Mandir, Subedar Lay-out, Besa has informed Pachpaoli cops that his father Diliprao Kadekar was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) last month. Following which he was admitted to Crystal Nursing Home on April 21. The hospital administration has reportedly sought ₹2 lakh as deposit money from the complainant while admitting his father.

As the treatment processed, Pranit made sure to enable all the necessary medicines and injection. During the same, hospital director reportedly asked Pranit to deposit more money. However, when Pranit sought bills to review the deposited money, the hospital doctor reportedly picked up an argument with him, the complainant has alleged.

Though, after initial procrastination, hospital administration handed over bills to Pranit; however, the complainant was shocked to notice several irregularities with the expenses on the various pretexts. It is when Pranit confronted hospital director regarding the arbitrary bills. However, this act has reportedly irked him and following which the hospital staff started ignoring his father health, Pranit told Pachpaoli cops.

Though, the complainant had already paid ₹2 lakh, the hospital staff were demanding additional ₹1 lakh as pending dues. During the same, the health of Pranit’s father deteriorated. But the hospital staff reportedly removed his ventilator support followed which he succumbed to the ill treatment of the Crystal Hospital staff, the complainant has alleged.



