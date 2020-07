Nagpur: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district mounted to 4,487 on Tuesday with addition of 151 new patients, an official said.

With 8 patients succumbing to the infection, the fatality count rose to 96, he said.

The number of recovered cases reached 2,685 with 102 people being discharged in the day.

The district now has 1,521 active cases.