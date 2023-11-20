Nagpur Court stays ‘Tuli Family Arbitration’

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court of Nagpur has stayed the ‘Tuli Family Arbitration’. According to the stay order dated September 4, 2023, the court mentioned that no stakeholder can claim exclusive ownership or rights over the properties and business concerns, including Hotel Tuli Imperial, Hotel Tuli International, Tuli Tiger Corridor Pench, Tuli Tiger Resorts Kanha, Hotel Skylark, Jaswant Tuli Mall, Tuli Petrol Pump, Khapri, Bharat Petroleum Petrol Pump, Kapsi. Similarly, they have no right to create third-party interests or mortgage or raise loans for any other business concern.

It may be recalled that the ‘Tuli Family Arbitration’ started in 2011 following the dispute between late S Gurlal Singh Tuli, late Inderjeet Singh Tuli, S. Mohabbat Singh Tuli, S. Dalip Singh Tuli, S Bachhitar Singh Tuli (Kukku Tuli), all residents of Nagpur, about the management of their commercial properties.

The interim award was passed on September 3, 2011, regarding the management of businesses, and thereafter, on June 23, 2022, Main Award No. 1 and an additional award dated August 16, 2022, were passed.

These awards were later challenged by S Mohabbat Singh Tuli and S Ravinderpal Singh Tuli by filing M.C.A. No. 309/2022 and 296/2022, respectively, wherein parties were directed to maintain the status quo as per the order dated October 7, 2022. District Judge 2, Nagpur, on September 4, 2023, granted a stay to the effect and operation of Main Award No. 1 dated June 23, 2022, and the additional award dated August 16, 2022, continuing the interim arrangement as per the interim award dated September 3, 2011.

However, recently, the District and Sessions Court of Nagpur has stayed the ‘Tuli Family Arbitration.’

